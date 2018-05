Lars luistert voor zijn examen eerst nog een kwartiertje muziek

Uit het vmbo-kader-examen Engels op papier

Vraag: He began working for Google, the first place he applied to, in 2006. "When I first started, I had the very general title of web specialist, which wasn't special at all. I had a business card, and I would scribble out 'web' and 'ist' and would give people my card reading 'Ryan Germick, special'."

Why did Ryan change his business card according to paragraph 3? He didn't

A. like the job title that Google gave him.

B. think this description would promote his career.

C. want people to think he was bad at his job.

Antwoord: A

Hoeveel heeft u onthouden van het eindexamen? Test uw kennis. Lees ook de verhalen van andere eindexamenkandidaten.