Doden bij schietpartij op krantenredactie in Maryland

Volgens de politie is de man die het vuur zou hebben geopend in het gebouw van Capital Gazette gepakt. De gouverneur van Maryland Larry Hogan zei 'helemaal kapot te zijn' na het horen van de tragedie bij de krant, een van de oudste in de VS en eigendom van The Baltimore Sun.
Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfhGovernor Larry Hogan(@ GovLarryHogan)
De politie ging ook naar zusterkrant The Baltimore Sun, maar daar was niks aan de hand. Het pand van Capital Gazette is ontruimd en wordt nog doorzocht. Volgens CBS News is de explosievenopruimingsdienst opgetrommeld om een aangetroffen pakket te inspecteren.
Een van de journalisten die aan het werk was reageerde via Twitter op de schietpartij. "Er is niets verschrikkelijker dan te horen dat verscheidene mensen worden neergeschoten terwijl jij onder je bureau zit en hoort dat de schutter herlaadt", twitterde getuige Phil Davis.
There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reloadPhil Davis(@ PhilDavis_CG)
Five people were killed and several others were “gravely injured” in a shooting at the Capital Gazette office, according to police. A shooter is in custody. https://t.co/ZTw7BuaNAkCapital Gazette(@ capgaznews)