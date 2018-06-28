| ZoekenAbonneren
Doden bij schietpartij op krantenredactie in Maryland

Politie heeft het gebied rondom de krant Capital Gaztte afgezet. © AFP

Bij een schietpartij op de redactie van een krant in Annapolis, in de Amerikaanse staat Maryland, zijn donderdag zeker vijf mensen om het leven gekomen. 

Volgens de politie is de man die het vuur zou hebben geopend in het gebouw van Capital Gazette gepakt. De gouverneur van Maryland Larry Hogan zei 'helemaal kapot te zijn' na het horen van de tragedie bij de krant, een van de oudste in de VS en eigendom van The Baltimore Sun. 

De politie ging ook naar zusterkrant The Baltimore Sun, maar daar was niks aan de hand. Het pand van Capital Gazette is ontruimd en wordt nog doorzocht. Volgens CBS News is de explosievenopruimingsdienst opgetrommeld om een aangetroffen pakket te inspecteren. 

Een van de journalisten die aan het werk was reageerde via Twitter op de schietpartij. "Er is niets verschrikkelijker dan te horen dat verscheidene mensen worden neergeschoten terwijl jij onder je bureau zit en hoort dat de schutter herlaadt", twitterde getuige Phil Davis.


