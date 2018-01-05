| ZoekenAbonneren
Trouw Beta
Zoeken

Service

Abonneer je nu

Uw profiel is aangemaakt

U heeft een e-mail ontvangen met een activatielink. Vergeet niet binnen 24 uur uw profiel te activeren. Veel leesplezier!

Dit is de sportkalender van 2018

Home

Redactie

Vorig jaar won Vitesse in de Kuip de KNVB-beker. Het versloeg AZ met 2-0. Dit jaar is de finale op 22 april. © ANP

Met de Olympische Winterspelen in Pyeongchang en het WK voetbal in Rusland kent het sportjaar 2018 twee hoogtepunten. Maar er gebeurt meer. Hoe vergaat het bijvoorbeeld Tom Dumoulin als regerend kampioen in de Ronde van Italië? Trouw presenteert de agenda voor 2018.

JANUARI

Lees verder na de advertentie

3 t/m 7: Beachvolleybal. World Tour, Den Haag.
4 t/m 9: Wielrennen. Zesdaagse, Rotterdam.
5 t/m 6: Skispringen. Vierschansen, Bischofshofen.
5 t/m 7: Schaatsen. EK afstanden, Kolomna.
6 t/m 7: Shorttrack. NK, Dordrecht.
12 t/m 14: Shorttrack. EK, Dresden.
12 t/m 18: Schaken. Tata Steel, Wijk aan Zee.
12 t/m 28: Handbal. EK (m), Kroatië.
13 t/m 14: Veldrijden. NK, Surhuisterveen.
14: Atletiek. Halve marathon, Egmond.
15 t/m 21: Kunstrijden. EK, Moskou.
15 t/m 28: Tennis. Australian Open, Melbourne.
19 t/m 21: Schaatsen. World Cup, Erfurt.
25 t/m 28: Paardensport. Jumping Amsterdam.
27: Schaatsen. NK marathon, Weissensee.
27 t/m 28: Handboogschieten. NK indoor. Den Bosch.
27 t/m 28: Schaatsen. NK allround/sprint, Heerenveen.
28: Veldrijden. Wereldbeker, Hoogerheide.
30 t/m 1 februari: Voetbal. Kwartfinales KNVB-beker.
30 t/m 10 februari: Voetbal. EK zaal, Ljubljana.
31: Schaatsen. Alternatieve Elfstedentocht, Weissensee.

FEBRUARI

2 t/m 4: Badminton. NK, Almere.
2 t/m 4: Tennis. Davis Cup, eerste ronde: Frankrijk-Nederland, Albertville.
3 t/m 4: Atletiek. NK indoor, Apeldoorn.
3 t/m 4: Veldrijden. WK, Valkenburg.
3 t/m 4: Tafeltennis. Top16, Montreux.
8 t/m 11: Squash. NK, Amsterdam.
9 t/m 25: Olympische Winterspelen, Pyeongchang.
10 t/m 11: Judo. Grand Slam, Parijs.
10 t/m 11: Tennis. Fed Cup, eerste ronde: VS-Nederland, Asheville.
12 t/m 18: Tennis: ABN Amro, Rotterdam.
13 t/m 14: Voetbal. CL, achtste finales.
15: Voetbal. EL, zestiende finales.
17 t/m 18: Atletiek. NK indoor, Apeldoorn.
20 t/m 21: Voetbal. CL, achtste finales.
22: Voetbal. EL, zestiende finales.
22 t/m 25: Biljarten. WK driebanden, Viersen.
24: Wielrennen. Omloop het Nieuwsblad.
25: Wielrennen. Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.
27 t/m 1 maart: Voetbal. Halve finales KNVB-beker.
28 t/m 4 maart: Wielrennen. WK baan, Apeldoorn.

MAART

1 t/m 4: Atletiek. WK indoor, Birmingham.
3: Roeien. Heineken vierkamp, Amsterdam.
3 t/m 4: Schaatsen. WK sprint, Changchun.
4: Atletiek. Twintig van Alphen.
4 t/m 11: Wielrennen. Parijs-Nice.
6 t/m 7: Voetbal. CL, achtste finales.
7 t/m 13: Wielrennen. Tirreno-Adriatico.
8: Voetbal. EL, achtste finales.
8 t/m 11: Paardensport. Indoor Brabant.
8 t/m 18. Paralympische Winterspelen. Pyeongchang.
9 t/m 11: Schaatsen. WK allround, Amsterdam.
11: Atletiek. NK cross, Amsterdam.
11: Atletiek. City-Pier-City-loop.
13 t/m 14: Voetbal. CL, achtste finales.
15: Voetbal. EL, achtste finales.
16 t/m 18: Shorttrack. WK, Montreal.
16 t/m 29: Schaken. EK, Batumi.
17: Wielrennen. Milaan-San Remo.
17 t/m 18: Judo. Grand Slam. Jekaterineburg.
17 t/m 18: Schaatsen. WC finale, Minsk.
17 t/m 18: Trampoline. Dutch Open, Alkmaar.
17 t/m 18: Roeien. Head of the River, A'dam.
17 t/m 25: Curling. WK (v), North Bay.
19 t/m 24: Atletiek. EK indoor, Madrid.
19 t/m 25: Kunstrijden. WK, Milaan.
23: Wielrennen. E3, Harelbeke.
23: Voetbal. Nederland-Engeland, A'dam.
23 t/m 1 april: Gewichtheffen. EK, Antalya.
25: Atletiek. NK halve marathon, Venlo.
25: Autosport. Formule 1, Australië.
25: Wielrennen. Gent-Wevelgem.
27: Voetbal: Spanje-Nederland.
28: Wielrennen. Dwars door Vlaanderen.
31 t/m 8 april: Curling. WK (m), Las Vegas.

APRIL

1: Wielrennen. Ronde van Vlaanderen.
3 t/m 4: Tafeltennis. NK, Zwolle.
3 t/m 4: Voetbal. CL, kwartfinales.
3 t/m 13: Dammen. NK, Harlingen.
4: Wielrennen. Scheldeprijs.
5 t/m 8: Golf. US Masters, Augusta.
5: Voetbal. EL kwartfinales.
6: Voetbal. Nederland-Noord-Ierland (v), WK-kwalificatie.
6 t/m 8: Zwemmen. Swim Cup, Den Haag.
8: Atletiek. Marathon, Rotterdam.
8: Autosport. Formule 1, Bahrein.
8: Roeien. Varsity, Houten.
8: Wielrennen. Parijs-Roubaix.
10 t/m 15: Paardensport. WB-finale, Parijs.
10: Voetbal. Ierland-Nederland (v), WK-kwalificatie.
10 t/m 11: Voetbal. CL kwartfinales.
 11: Wielrennen. Brabantse Pijl.
12: Voetbal. EL kwartfinales.
13 t/m 15: Zwemmen. Swim Cup, Eindhoven.
14 t/m 16: Tennis. Davis Cup kwartfinales.
15: Autosport. Formule 1, China.
15: Wielrennen. Amstel Gold Race.
18: Wielrennen. Waalse Pijl.
21 t/m 22: Schermen. NK, Almere.
22: Atletiek. Marathon, Londen.
22: Voetbal. Finale KNVB-beker, Rotterdam.
22: Wielrennen. Luik-Bastenaken-Luik.
24 t/m 25: Voetbal. CL halve finales.
24 t/m 29: Badminton. EK, Huelva.
26: Voetbal. EL halve finales.
26 t/m 29: Judo. EK, Tel Aviv.
29: Autosport. Formule 1, Azerbeidzjan.
29 t/m 6 mei: Tafeltennis. WK landen, Halmstad.

MEI

1 t/m 2: Voetbal. CL halve finales.
3: Voetbal. EL halve finales.
3 t/m 6: Zwemmen. NK, Baarn.
4: Atletiek. Diamond League, Doha.
4 t/m 20: IJshockey. WK, Denemarken.
4 t/m 27: Wielrennen. Ronde van Italië.
12: Atletiek. Diamond League, Shanghai.
13. Autosport. Formule 1, Spanje.
16: Voetbal. EL finale, Lyon.
22 t/m 26: Zeilen. Delta Lloyd Regatta, Medemblik.
23 t/m 27: BMX. WK, Bakoe.
26: Atletiek. Diamond League, Eugene.
26: Voetbal. CL finale, Kiev.
27: Autosport. Formule 1, Monte Carlo.
27 t/m 10 juni: Tennis. Roland Garros, Parijs.
31: Atletiek. Diamond League, Rome.

JUNI

2 t/m 3: Boksen. NK, Maastricht.
3: Atletiek. FBK-Games, Hengelo.
3 t/m 10: Wielrennen. Criterium du Dauphiné.
7: Atletiek. Diamond League, Oslo.
8: Voetbal. N-Ierland-Nederland (v), WK-kwalificatie.
9: Atletiek. Gouden Spike, Leiden.
10: Atletiek. Diamond League, Stockholm.
10: Autosport. Formule 1, Canada.
11 t/m 17: Tennis. Ricoh Open, Rosmalen.
12: Voetbal. Nederland-Slowakije (v), WK-kwalificatie.
13 t/m 14: Wielrennen. Ster ZLM Tour.
14 t/m 17: Golf. US Open, New York.
14 t/m 15 juli: Voetbal. WK, Rusland.
21 t/m 24: Paardensport. CHIO, Rotterdam.
21: Wielrennen: NK ploegenachtervolging.
22 t/m 24: Atletiek. NK, Utrecht.
22 t/m 24: Zwemmen. NK korte baan, Den Haag.
23 t/m 24: Turnen. NK, Rotterdam.
23 t/m 1 juli: Hockey. Champions Trophy (m), Amsterdam.
24: Autosport. Formule 1, Frankrijk.
25 t/m 1 juli: Wielrennen. NK, Ootmarsum.
25 t/m 30: Windsurfen. WK, Blanes.
29 t/m 1 juli: Motorsport. TT, Assen.
30: Atletiek. Diamond League, Parijs.
30 t/m 1 juli: Roeien. Holland Beker, Amsterdam.

JULI

1: Autosport. Formule 1, Oostenrijk.
2 t/m 15: Tennis. Wimbledon, Londen.
5: Atletiek. Diamond League, Lausanne.
6 t/m 15: Wielrennen. Giro Rosa.
7 t/m 29: Wielrennen. Ronde van Frankrijk.
8: Autosport. Formule 1, Groot-Brittannië.
13: Atletiek. Diamond League, Rabat.
13 t/m 22: Paardensport. CHIO, Aken.
13 t/m 22: Beachvolleybal. EK, Den Haag.
14 t/m 20: Honkbal. Honkbalweek, Haarlem.
14 t/m 18: Waterpolo. EK, Barcelona.
17: Wielrennen. La Course.
19 t/m 22: Golf. Britse Open, Carnoustie.
19 t/m 21: Triatlon. EK, Tartu.
20: Atletiek. Diamond League, Monaco.
21 t/m 22: Atletiek. Diamond League, Londen.
21 t/m 5 augustus: Hockey. WK (v), Londen.
22: Autosport. Formule 1, Duitsland.
23 t/m 2 augustus: Schaken. NK, Rheden.
26: Wielrennen. La Course.
27 t/m 28: Atletiek. Diamond League, Londen.
27 t/m 29: Paardensport. NK dressuur, Ermelo.
29: Autosport. Formule 1, Hongarije.
29 t/m 4 augustus: Squash. WK, Charlottesville.
30 t/m 5 augustus: Badminton. WK, Nanjing.
30 t/m 12 augustus: Zeilen. WK, Aarhus.

AUGUSTUS

2 t/m 5: Roeien. EK, Glasgow.
2 t/m 12: Turnen. EK, Glasgow.
3 t/m 9: Zwemmen. EK, Glasgow.
4: Voetbal. Johan Cruijff Schaal.
4: Wielrennen: Clasica San Sebastian.
5: Triatlon. Iron Man, Maastricht.
7 t/m 12: Atletiek. EK baan, Berlijn.
13 t/m 19: Wielrennen. Binck Bank Tour.
18: Atletiek. Diamond League,Birmingham.
25 t/m 16 september: Wielrennen. Ronde van Spanje.
26: Autosport. Formule 1. België.
27 t/m 9 september: Tennis. US Open, New York.
28 t/m 2 september: Wielrennen. Boels Ladies Tour.
28 t/m 2 september: Judo. WK, Hongarije.
29 t/m 1 september: Squash. EK, Graz.
30: Atletiek. Diamond League, Zürich.
31: Atletiek. Diamond League, Brussel.

SEPTEMBER

2: Autosport. Formule 1, Italië.
4: Voetbal. Noorwegen-Nederland (v), WK-kwalificatie.
4 t/m 9: Mountainbike. WK, Lenzerheide
6 t/m 8: Voetbal. Nations League.
8: Atletiek. NK 100 km, Winschoten.
9 t/m 11: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
9 t/m 20: Volleybal. WK (m), Italië/Bulgarije.
10 t/m 23: Paardensport. World Games, Tryon.
10 t/m 12: Tennis. Davis Cup, halve finales.
11 t/m 16: Wielrennen. Olympia's Tour.
13 t/m 16: Golf. KLM Open, Spijk.
16: Autosport. Formule 1, Singapore.
18 t/m 23: Tafeltennis. EK, Alicante.
19 t/m 26: Roeien. WK, Plovdiv.
20 t/m 27: Judo. WK, Baku
22 t/m 30: Basketbal. WK (v), Spanje.
22 t/m 30: Wielrennen. WK weg, Innsbruck.
23: Atletiek. Dam tot Damloop.
27 t/m 1 oktober: Taekwondo. WK, Sydney.
28 t/m 30: Golf. Ryder Cup, Parijs.
29 t/m 30: Atletiek. NK estafette, Amstelveen.
30: Autosport. Formule 1, Rusland.
30 t/m 21 oktober: Volleybal. WK (v), Japan.

OKTOBER

2 t/m 6: Biljarten. WK driebanden, Cairo.
4 t/m 7: Golf. Alfred Dunhill Links, St. Andrews.
7: Autosport. Formule 1, Japan.
8: Boksen. Ben Bril Memorial, Amsterdam.
9 t/m 14: Badminton. Dutch Open, Almere
11 t/m 13: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
11 t/m 14: Paardensport. Military, Boekelo.
14 t/m 16: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
21: Atletiek. Marathon, Amsterdam.
21: Autosport. Formule 1, VSt.
21 t/m 28: Tennis. WTA-finales, Singapore.
23 t/m 25: Paardensport. Indoor Maastricht.
25 t/m 3 november: Turnen. WK, Doha.
26 t/m 28: Judo. Grand Slam, Abu Dhabi.
28: Autosport. Formule 1, Mexico.

NOVEMBER

3 t/m 4: Veldrijden. EK, Rosmalen.
4: Atletiek. Marathon, New York.
6 t/m 11: Karate. WK, Madrid.
7 t/m 18: Trampoline. WK, St.Petersburg.
9 t/m 11: Tennis. Finale Fed Cup.
11: Autosport. Formule 1, Brazilië.
12 t/m 18: Tennis. ATP Finals, Londen.
25 t/m 27: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
17 t/m 19: Judo. Grand Prix, Den Haag.
17 t/m 30: Schaken. WK, Bled.
18: Atletiek. Zevenheuvelenloop.
18 t/m 20: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
23: Atletiek. Warandeloop.
19 t/m 21: Tennis. Finale Davis Cup.
23 t/m 25: Judo. Grand Slam, Osaka.
23 t/m 25: Paardensport. Indoor Maastricht.
24 t/m 3 december: Gewichtheffen. WK Lima.
25: Autosport. Formule 1, Abu Dhabi..
28 t/m 16 december: Hockey. WK (m), India.
30 t/m 16 december: Handbal. EK (v), Frankrijk.

DECEMBER

1 t/m 9: Zaalvoetbal. EK, Tsjechië.
2: Voetbal. Loting Euro 2020, Dublin.
3 t/m 8: Biljarten. Mosconi Cup, Londen.
3 t/m 8: Zwemmen. WK korte baan, Hangzhou.
9: Atletiek. EK cross, Beekse Bergen.
15 t/m 16: Judo. Masters, St. Petersburg.
31: Atletiek. Silvestercross, Soest.


Het e-mailadres bij dit profiel is nog niet bevestigd. Een link om te bevestigen kunt u vinden in uw inbox.
Bent u de link kwijt? Vraag hier een nieuwe aan.

Wachtwoord is niet correct

tonen

Wachtwoord komt niet overeen

tonen

U moet akkoord gaan met de gebruiksvoorwaarden

Deel dit artikel