Dit is de sportkalender van 2018

De stijging van het gebruik van de ov-fiets in 2017 met een derde ten opzichte van het jaar daarvoor is prachtig, maar de grens is nog lang niet bereikt, zegt de Delftse vervoerskundige Niels van Oort. Hij noemt de groei ‘inspirerend nieuws’, maar denkt dat er nog legio mogelijkheden zijn om dit vervoersmiddel in omvang te laten toenemen.