Dit is de sportkalender van 2018

JANUARI
3 t/m 7: Beachvolleybal. World Tour, Den Haag.
4 t/m 9: Wielrennen. Zesdaagse, Rotterdam.
5 t/m 6: Skispringen. Vierschansen, Bischofshofen.
5 t/m 7: Schaatsen. EK afstanden, Kolomna.
6 t/m 7: Shorttrack. NK, Dordrecht.
12 t/m 14: Shorttrack. EK, Dresden.
12 t/m 18: Schaken. Tata Steel, Wijk aan Zee.
12 t/m 28: Handbal. EK (m), Kroatië.
13 t/m 14: Veldrijden. NK, Surhuisterveen.
14: Atletiek. Halve marathon, Egmond.
15 t/m 21: Kunstrijden. EK, Moskou.
15 t/m 28: Tennis. Australian Open, Melbourne.
19 t/m 21: Schaatsen. World Cup, Erfurt.
25 t/m 28: Paardensport. Jumping Amsterdam.
27: Schaatsen. NK marathon, Weissensee.
27 t/m 28: Handboogschieten. NK indoor. Den Bosch.
27 t/m 28: Schaatsen. NK allround/sprint, Heerenveen.
28: Veldrijden. Wereldbeker, Hoogerheide.
30 t/m 1 februari: Voetbal. Kwartfinales KNVB-beker.
30 t/m 10 februari: Voetbal. EK zaal, Ljubljana.
31: Schaatsen. Alternatieve Elfstedentocht, Weissensee.
FEBRUARI
2 t/m 4: Badminton. NK, Almere.
2 t/m 4: Tennis. Davis Cup, eerste ronde: Frankrijk-Nederland, Albertville.
3 t/m 4: Atletiek. NK indoor, Apeldoorn.
3 t/m 4: Veldrijden. WK, Valkenburg.
3 t/m 4: Tafeltennis. Top16, Montreux.
8 t/m 11: Squash. NK, Amsterdam.
9 t/m 25: Olympische Winterspelen, Pyeongchang.
10 t/m 11: Judo. Grand Slam, Parijs.
10 t/m 11: Tennis. Fed Cup, eerste ronde: VS-Nederland, Asheville.
12 t/m 18: Tennis: ABN Amro, Rotterdam.
13 t/m 14: Voetbal. CL, achtste finales.
15: Voetbal. EL, zestiende finales.
17 t/m 18: Atletiek. NK indoor, Apeldoorn.
20 t/m 21: Voetbal. CL, achtste finales.
22: Voetbal. EL, zestiende finales.
22 t/m 25: Biljarten. WK driebanden, Viersen.
24: Wielrennen. Omloop het Nieuwsblad.
25: Wielrennen. Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.
27 t/m 1 maart: Voetbal. Halve finales KNVB-beker.
28 t/m 4 maart: Wielrennen. WK baan, Apeldoorn.
MAART
1 t/m 4: Atletiek. WK indoor, Birmingham.
3: Roeien. Heineken vierkamp, Amsterdam.
3 t/m 4: Schaatsen. WK sprint, Changchun.
4: Atletiek. Twintig van Alphen.
4 t/m 11: Wielrennen. Parijs-Nice.
6 t/m 7: Voetbal. CL, achtste finales.
7 t/m 13: Wielrennen. Tirreno-Adriatico.
8: Voetbal. EL, achtste finales.
8 t/m 11: Paardensport. Indoor Brabant.
8 t/m 18. Paralympische Winterspelen. Pyeongchang.
9 t/m 11: Schaatsen. WK allround, Amsterdam.
11: Atletiek. NK cross, Amsterdam.
11: Atletiek. City-Pier-City-loop.
13 t/m 14: Voetbal. CL, achtste finales.
15: Voetbal. EL, achtste finales.
16 t/m 18: Shorttrack. WK, Montreal.
16 t/m 29: Schaken. EK, Batumi.
17: Wielrennen. Milaan-San Remo.
17 t/m 18: Judo. Grand Slam. Jekaterineburg.
17 t/m 18: Schaatsen. WC finale, Minsk.
17 t/m 18: Trampoline. Dutch Open, Alkmaar.
17 t/m 18: Roeien. Head of the River, A'dam.
17 t/m 25: Curling. WK (v), North Bay.
19 t/m 24: Atletiek. EK indoor, Madrid.
19 t/m 25: Kunstrijden. WK, Milaan.
23: Wielrennen. E3, Harelbeke.
23: Voetbal. Nederland-Engeland, A'dam.
23 t/m 1 april: Gewichtheffen. EK, Antalya.
25: Atletiek. NK halve marathon, Venlo.
25: Autosport. Formule 1, Australië.
25: Wielrennen. Gent-Wevelgem.
27: Voetbal: Spanje-Nederland.
28: Wielrennen. Dwars door Vlaanderen.
31 t/m 8 april: Curling. WK (m), Las Vegas.
APRIL
1: Wielrennen. Ronde van Vlaanderen.
3 t/m 4: Tafeltennis. NK, Zwolle.
3 t/m 4: Voetbal. CL, kwartfinales.
3 t/m 13: Dammen. NK, Harlingen.
4: Wielrennen. Scheldeprijs.
5 t/m 8: Golf. US Masters, Augusta.
5: Voetbal. EL kwartfinales.
6: Voetbal. Nederland-Noord-Ierland (v), WK-kwalificatie.
6 t/m 8: Zwemmen. Swim Cup, Den Haag.
8: Atletiek. Marathon, Rotterdam.
8: Autosport. Formule 1, Bahrein.
8: Roeien. Varsity, Houten.
8: Wielrennen. Parijs-Roubaix.
10 t/m 15: Paardensport. WB-finale, Parijs.
10: Voetbal. Ierland-Nederland (v), WK-kwalificatie.
10 t/m 11: Voetbal. CL kwartfinales.
11: Wielrennen. Brabantse Pijl.
12: Voetbal. EL kwartfinales.
13 t/m 15: Zwemmen. Swim Cup, Eindhoven.
14 t/m 16: Tennis. Davis Cup kwartfinales.
15: Autosport. Formule 1, China.
15: Wielrennen. Amstel Gold Race.
18: Wielrennen. Waalse Pijl.
21 t/m 22: Schermen. NK, Almere.
22: Atletiek. Marathon, Londen.
22: Voetbal. Finale KNVB-beker, Rotterdam.
22: Wielrennen. Luik-Bastenaken-Luik.
24 t/m 25: Voetbal. CL halve finales.
24 t/m 29: Badminton. EK, Huelva.
26: Voetbal. EL halve finales.
26 t/m 29: Judo. EK, Tel Aviv.
29: Autosport. Formule 1, Azerbeidzjan.
29 t/m 6 mei: Tafeltennis. WK landen, Halmstad.
MEI
1 t/m 2: Voetbal. CL halve finales.
3: Voetbal. EL halve finales.
3 t/m 6: Zwemmen. NK, Baarn.
4: Atletiek. Diamond League, Doha.
4 t/m 20: IJshockey. WK, Denemarken.
4 t/m 27: Wielrennen. Ronde van Italië.
12: Atletiek. Diamond League, Shanghai.
13. Autosport. Formule 1, Spanje.
16: Voetbal. EL finale, Lyon.
22 t/m 26: Zeilen. Delta Lloyd Regatta, Medemblik.
23 t/m 27: BMX. WK, Bakoe.
26: Atletiek. Diamond League, Eugene.
26: Voetbal. CL finale, Kiev.
27: Autosport. Formule 1, Monte Carlo.
27 t/m 10 juni: Tennis. Roland Garros, Parijs.
31: Atletiek. Diamond League, Rome.
JUNI
2 t/m 3: Boksen. NK, Maastricht.
3: Atletiek. FBK-Games, Hengelo.
3 t/m 10: Wielrennen. Criterium du Dauphiné.
7: Atletiek. Diamond League, Oslo.
8: Voetbal. N-Ierland-Nederland (v), WK-kwalificatie.
9: Atletiek. Gouden Spike, Leiden.
10: Atletiek. Diamond League, Stockholm.
10: Autosport. Formule 1, Canada.
11 t/m 17: Tennis. Ricoh Open, Rosmalen.
12: Voetbal. Nederland-Slowakije (v), WK-kwalificatie.
13 t/m 14: Wielrennen. Ster ZLM Tour.
14 t/m 17: Golf. US Open, New York.
14 t/m 15 juli: Voetbal. WK, Rusland.
21 t/m 24: Paardensport. CHIO, Rotterdam.
21: Wielrennen: NK ploegenachtervolging.
22 t/m 24: Atletiek. NK, Utrecht.
22 t/m 24: Zwemmen. NK korte baan, Den Haag.
23 t/m 24: Turnen. NK, Rotterdam.
23 t/m 1 juli: Hockey. Champions Trophy (m), Amsterdam.
24: Autosport. Formule 1, Frankrijk.
25 t/m 1 juli: Wielrennen. NK, Ootmarsum.
25 t/m 30: Windsurfen. WK, Blanes.
29 t/m 1 juli: Motorsport. TT, Assen.
30: Atletiek. Diamond League, Parijs.
30 t/m 1 juli: Roeien. Holland Beker, Amsterdam.
JULI
1: Autosport. Formule 1, Oostenrijk.
2 t/m 15: Tennis. Wimbledon, Londen.
5: Atletiek. Diamond League, Lausanne.
6 t/m 15: Wielrennen. Giro Rosa.
7 t/m 29: Wielrennen. Ronde van Frankrijk.
8: Autosport. Formule 1, Groot-Brittannië.
13: Atletiek. Diamond League, Rabat.
13 t/m 22: Paardensport. CHIO, Aken.
13 t/m 22: Beachvolleybal. EK, Den Haag.
14 t/m 20: Honkbal. Honkbalweek, Haarlem.
14 t/m 18: Waterpolo. EK, Barcelona.
17: Wielrennen. La Course.
19 t/m 22: Golf. Britse Open, Carnoustie.
19 t/m 21: Triatlon. EK, Tartu.
20: Atletiek. Diamond League, Monaco.
21 t/m 22: Atletiek. Diamond League, Londen.
21 t/m 5 augustus: Hockey. WK (v), Londen.
22: Autosport. Formule 1, Duitsland.
23 t/m 2 augustus: Schaken. NK, Rheden.
26: Wielrennen. La Course.
27 t/m 28: Atletiek. Diamond League, Londen.
27 t/m 29: Paardensport. NK dressuur, Ermelo.
29: Autosport. Formule 1, Hongarije.
29 t/m 4 augustus: Squash. WK, Charlottesville.
30 t/m 5 augustus: Badminton. WK, Nanjing.
30 t/m 12 augustus: Zeilen. WK, Aarhus.
AUGUSTUS
2 t/m 5: Roeien. EK, Glasgow.
2 t/m 12: Turnen. EK, Glasgow.
3 t/m 9: Zwemmen. EK, Glasgow.
4: Voetbal. Johan Cruijff Schaal.
4: Wielrennen: Clasica San Sebastian.
5: Triatlon. Iron Man, Maastricht.
7 t/m 12: Atletiek. EK baan, Berlijn.
13 t/m 19: Wielrennen. Binck Bank Tour.
18: Atletiek. Diamond League,Birmingham.
25 t/m 16 september: Wielrennen. Ronde van Spanje.
26: Autosport. Formule 1. België.
27 t/m 9 september: Tennis. US Open, New York.
28 t/m 2 september: Wielrennen. Boels Ladies Tour.
28 t/m 2 september: Judo. WK, Hongarije.
29 t/m 1 september: Squash. EK, Graz.
30: Atletiek. Diamond League, Zürich.
31: Atletiek. Diamond League, Brussel.
SEPTEMBER
2: Autosport. Formule 1, Italië.
4: Voetbal. Noorwegen-Nederland (v), WK-kwalificatie.
4 t/m 9: Mountainbike. WK, Lenzerheide
6 t/m 8: Voetbal. Nations League.
8: Atletiek. NK 100 km, Winschoten.
9 t/m 11: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
9 t/m 20: Volleybal. WK (m), Italië/Bulgarije.
10 t/m 23: Paardensport. World Games, Tryon.
10 t/m 12: Tennis. Davis Cup, halve finales.
11 t/m 16: Wielrennen. Olympia's Tour.
13 t/m 16: Golf. KLM Open, Spijk.
16: Autosport. Formule 1, Singapore.
18 t/m 23: Tafeltennis. EK, Alicante.
19 t/m 26: Roeien. WK, Plovdiv.
20 t/m 27: Judo. WK, Baku
22 t/m 30: Basketbal. WK (v), Spanje.
22 t/m 30: Wielrennen. WK weg, Innsbruck.
23: Atletiek. Dam tot Damloop.
27 t/m 1 oktober: Taekwondo. WK, Sydney.
28 t/m 30: Golf. Ryder Cup, Parijs.
29 t/m 30: Atletiek. NK estafette, Amstelveen.
30: Autosport. Formule 1, Rusland.
30 t/m 21 oktober: Volleybal. WK (v), Japan.
OKTOBER
2 t/m 6: Biljarten. WK driebanden, Cairo.
4 t/m 7: Golf. Alfred Dunhill Links, St. Andrews.
7: Autosport. Formule 1, Japan.
8: Boksen. Ben Bril Memorial, Amsterdam.
9 t/m 14: Badminton. Dutch Open, Almere
11 t/m 13: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
11 t/m 14: Paardensport. Military, Boekelo.
14 t/m 16: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
21: Atletiek. Marathon, Amsterdam.
21: Autosport. Formule 1, VSt.
21 t/m 28: Tennis. WTA-finales, Singapore.
23 t/m 25: Paardensport. Indoor Maastricht.
25 t/m 3 november: Turnen. WK, Doha.
26 t/m 28: Judo. Grand Slam, Abu Dhabi.
28: Autosport. Formule 1, Mexico.
NOVEMBER
3 t/m 4: Veldrijden. EK, Rosmalen.
4: Atletiek. Marathon, New York.
6 t/m 11: Karate. WK, Madrid.
7 t/m 18: Trampoline. WK, St.Petersburg.
9 t/m 11: Tennis. Finale Fed Cup.
11: Autosport. Formule 1, Brazilië.
12 t/m 18: Tennis. ATP Finals, Londen.
25 t/m 27: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
17 t/m 19: Judo. Grand Prix, Den Haag.
17 t/m 30: Schaken. WK, Bled.
18: Atletiek. Zevenheuvelenloop.
18 t/m 20: Voetbal. Nations Cup.
23: Atletiek. Warandeloop.
19 t/m 21: Tennis. Finale Davis Cup.
23 t/m 25: Judo. Grand Slam, Osaka.
23 t/m 25: Paardensport. Indoor Maastricht.
24 t/m 3 december: Gewichtheffen. WK Lima.
25: Autosport. Formule 1, Abu Dhabi..
28 t/m 16 december: Hockey. WK (m), India.
30 t/m 16 december: Handbal. EK (v), Frankrijk.
DECEMBER
1 t/m 9: Zaalvoetbal. EK, Tsjechië.
2: Voetbal. Loting Euro 2020, Dublin.
3 t/m 8: Biljarten. Mosconi Cup, Londen.
3 t/m 8: Zwemmen. WK korte baan, Hangzhou.
9: Atletiek. EK cross, Beekse Bergen.
15 t/m 16: Judo. Masters, St. Petersburg.
31: Atletiek. Silvestercross, Soest.