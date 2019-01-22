Dit zijn alle Oscar-nominaties

In december 2018 werd al bekend dat de Nederlandse inzending voor de Academy Awards niet meer in de race was voor een Oscar voor beste buitenlandse film. Hoewel ‘Bankier van het verzet’ in eigen land goed was voor vijf Gouden Kalveren, staat de film niet op de shortlist voor beste niet-Engelstalige films. Ook de Belgische inzending ‘Girl’ ontbrak.

Lees verder na de advertentie

Hieronder de volledige lijst van de genomineerde films. De Academy Awards worden op 24 februari uitgereikt.

Beste film Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem DaFoe - At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol Yalitza Arapicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol Amy Adams - Vice

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Beste mannelijke bijrol Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell - Vice Jimmy Kimmel bij de 90ste Oscar-uitreiking, vorig jaar © EPA

Beste regie BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee

Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Vice - Adam McKay

Beste animatiefilm Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best original screenplay The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Beste niet-Engelstalige film Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters © AFP

Beste korte documentaire Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Stence

Beste korte animatiefilm Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Beste korte film Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin © AFP

Beste montage BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Beste originele muziek Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns © EPA

Beste originele nummer All the Stars

I’ll Fight

Shallow

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings

Beste sound editing Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Beste sound mixing Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Beste productie ontwerp Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma © EPA

Beste kostuumontwerp The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Beste make-up en haar Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Lees ook: