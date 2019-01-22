Dit zijn alle Oscar-nominaties

In december 2018 werd al bekend dat de Nederlandse inzending voor de Academy Awards niet meer in de race was voor een Oscar voor beste buitenlandse film. Hoewel ‘Bankier van het verzet’ in eigen land goed was voor vijf Gouden Kalveren, staat de film niet op de shortlist voor beste niet-Engelstalige films. Ook de Belgische inzending ‘Girl’ ontbrak.
Hieronder de volledige lijst van de genomineerde films. De Academy Awards worden op 24 februari uitgereikt.
Beste film
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem DaFoe - At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Yalitza Arapicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Amy Adams - Vice
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Beste regie
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
Vice - Adam McKay
Beste animatiefilm
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best original screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Beste niet-Engelstalige film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Beste korte documentaire
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Stence
Beste korte animatiefilm
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Beste korte film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Beste montage
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Beste originele muziek
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Beste originele nummer
All the Stars
I’ll Fight
Shallow
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings
Beste sound editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Beste sound mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Beste productie ontwerp
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Beste kostuumontwerp
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Beste make-up en haar
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Lees ook:
The Shape of Water wint Oscar voor beste film
Met vier Oscars voor beste film, regie, muziek en production design is ‘The Shape of Water’ de waardige winnaar geworden van de 90ste Oscaruitreiking.