Dit zijn alle Oscar-nominaties

Cultuur

Redactie

Emma Stone tijdens de Oscarceremonie vorig jaar

In Beverly Hills, Californië, zijn vandaag de films bekend gemaakt die meedingen naar prijzen op de 91e editie van de Academy Awards. Genomineerd zijn onder andere Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma, A Star is Born, The Favourite en Black Panther.

In december 2018 werd al bekend dat de Nederlandse inzending voor de Academy Awards niet meer in de race was voor een Oscar voor beste buitenlandse film. Hoewel ‘Bankier van het verzet’ in eigen land goed was voor vijf Gouden Kalveren, staat de film niet op de shortlist voor beste niet-Engelstalige films. Ook de Belgische inzending ‘Girl’ ontbrak. 

Hieronder de volledige lijst van de genomineerde films. De Academy Awards worden op 24 februari uitgereikt.

Beste film

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice

Beste mannelijke hoofdrol

Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Willem DaFoe - At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Yalitza Arapicio - Roma
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Amy Adams - Vice
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell - Vice

Jimmy Kimmel bij de 90ste Oscar-uitreiking, vorig jaar

Beste regie

BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuaron
Vice - Adam McKay

Beste animatiefilm

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born

Best original screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Beste niet-Engelstalige film

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Beste korte documentaire

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Stence

Beste korte animatiefilm

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Beste korte film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

Beste montage

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Beste originele muziek

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Beste originele nummer

All the Stars
I’ll Fight
Shallow
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings

Beste sound editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Beste sound mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Beste productie ontwerp

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Beste kostuumontwerp

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Beste make-up en haar

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

