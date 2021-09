Had The Hill We Climb echt een Nederlandse versie nodig?

(…)



We, the successors of a country and a time

Where a skinny Black girl,

Descended from slaves and raised by a single mother,

Can dream of becoming president,

Only to find herself reciting for one.

And yes, we are far from polished, far from pristine.

But this doesn’t mean we’re striving to form a union that is perfect.

We are striving to forge our union with purpose,

To compose a country committed

To all cultures, colors, characters,

And conditions of man.

And so we lift our gazes not

To what stands between us,

But what stands before us.

We close the divide,

Because we know to put

Our future first, we must first

Put our differences aside.

We lay down our arms

So that we can reach our arms out to one

another.

We seek harm to none, and harmony for all.

Uit: The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman