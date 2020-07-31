Beyoncé sluit niemand uit in haar oogstrelende visuele album Black is King

Miljoenen wereldwijde fans wachtten al in spanning en nu is het er: ‘Black is King’ van cultureel icoon Beyoncé.

Vanaf het moment dat de trailer voor haar nieuwe album ‘Black is King’ in juni op de website van Beyoncé werd geplaatst, kijken miljoenen fans wereldwijd uit naar de release. Nu is ieder album van de zangeres, die is uitgegroeid tot een cultureel icoon, een gebeurtenis. Maar de aankondiging dat het opnieuw om een visueel album zou gaan, maakte extra nieuwsgierig. Sinds vrijdag is dan eindelijk ‘Black is King’ op Disney+ te zien.

It is time. Like if you’re ready for #BlackIsKing, a visual album from Beyoncé. Now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pdVBJ8b4qu — Disney+ (@disneyplus) 31 juli 2020

Beyoncé beloofde haar fans een viering van zwarte veerkracht en de zwarte cultuur en blijkt dit in de vorm van een 85 minuten durende film te hebben gegoten. Centraal staat het verhaal van de live-action-film ‘The Lion King’ (2019). De rol van het leeuwtje Simba wordt ditmaal gespeeld door een jongetje, terwijl de hyena’s zijn veranderd in een motorbende.

Simba’s verhaal wordt afgewisseld met muziekclips van nummers van Beyoncé’s soundtrack ‘The Lion King: The Gift’. Het resultaat is een visueel overweldigend spektakel waarin we ‘queen Bey’ in prachtige gewaden zien schrijden door Afrikaanse landschappen. Ze krijgt daarbij gezelschap van een volledig zwarte cast, onder wie beroemdheden als model Naomi Campbell en actrice Lupita Nyong’o. Ook Beyoncé’s man Jay-Z en dochter Blue Ivy hebben een rolletje in de film.

‘We waren schoonheid voor zij wisten wat schoonheid was’

Minstens zo belangrijk als het beeld is de boodschap van de film. Zo houdt Beyoncé de kijker in een voice-over voor dat ‘we altijd geweldig zijn geweest’. En: “Ik zie onszelf weerspiegeld in de meest hemelse dingen van de wereld. Zwart is koning. We waren schoonheid voor zij wisten wat schoonheid was.”

Black is King is Beyoncé's derde visuele album en het zeker niet de eerste keer dat de Amerikaanse zich krachtig uitspreekt over de zwarte geschiedenis en cultuur. Met name het album ‘Lemonade’, dat onder meer handelt over racisme en zwart feminisme, werd in 2016 bejubeld als een mijlpaal in de muziekgeschiedenis.

Recensie ‘Black is King’: Soms suikerzoet en geromantiseerd, maar de boodschap blijft recht overeind staan POP

Beyoncé

Black is King (Disney Plus)

★★★★☆ “Dit is zwarte suprematie en het is belachelijk.” Deze reactie plaatste een Mexicaanse Amerikaan onder een artikel in Variety over Black is King. De goede man gaat de film vast niet bekijken, maar als hij dat wel zou doen zou hij kunnen constateren dat dit een oogstrelend visueel album is dat niemand uitsluit. En waarom zou het ook? Pro-zwart is toch niet hetzelfde als anti-wit? Black is King oogt soms wel wat suikerzoet met landschappen in pasteltinten en kostuums met een hoog blingbling-gehalte. Daarmee draagt Beyoncé een nogal geromantiseerd beeld van Afrika uit. Maar de boodschap dat de zwarte geschiedenis iets is om te vieren, blijft recht overeind staan. En in plaats van je buitengesloten te voelen door een film over de zwarte cultuur en met een zwarte cast, kun je Black is King ook opvatten als een uiterst actuele uitnodiging om de wereld eens door een andere bril te bekijken.

Op haar Instagram-account stelt Beyoncé dat door de ‘gebeurtenissen in 2020 de visie en boodschap van de film nog relevanter is geworden’. Voor de Amerikaanse website Deadline reden om Beyoncé uit te roepen tot ‘de culturele koningin van onze tijd’.

Lees ook:

Superster Beyoncé werkt keihard om aan de top te blijven

Tv-columniste Maaike Bos over ‘Homecoming’, de documentaire van rockster Beyoncé.